Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

ACC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.88. 114,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.90. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

