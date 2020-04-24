Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Lifted by Analyst

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $60.77. 1,046,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.48.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 41.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

