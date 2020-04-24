Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for SAP SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SAP in a report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.20.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.50. 58,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $140.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

