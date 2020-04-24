Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Corning Incorporated Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:GLW)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Shares of GLW traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $20.41. 100,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83. Corning has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Corning by 700.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

