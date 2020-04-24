Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Synchrony Financial Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.97. 12,224,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,372,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,351,000 after buying an additional 1,486,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,002,000 after buying an additional 86,754 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after buying an additional 951,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

