QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 227.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $76.04. 6,065,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,412,047. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

