Raymond James Analysts Give Canfor (TSE:CFP) a C$10.00 Price Target

Canfor (TSE:CFP) has been given a C$10.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

TSE CFP traded up C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$8.41. The company had a trading volume of 346,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.61. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$6.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canfor will post 0.230293 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

