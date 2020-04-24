Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RME. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

RME traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.15. 4,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $80.88 million and a PE ratio of -68.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.01. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a one year low of C$3.32 and a one year high of C$9.70.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s dividend payout ratio is -816.67%.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

