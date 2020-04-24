Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Real Matters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.57.

Real Matters stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.92. 220,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.03. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$5.47 and a 52 week high of C$17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

