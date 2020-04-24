RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.37

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 23338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of RediShred Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Get RediShred Capital alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33.

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.