Redrow’s (RDW) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 891 ($11.72) to GBX 482 ($6.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Redrow has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 659.91 ($8.68).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 446.20 ($5.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 451.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 647.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

