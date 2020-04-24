Renaissance Oil (CVE:ROE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Renaissance Oil Corp (CVE:ROE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 83000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Renaissance Oil Company Profile (CVE:ROE)

Renaissance Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Mexico. It holds interests in the Mundo Nuevo block covering an area of 27.7 square kilometers; Topén block 0covering an area of 25.3 square kilometers; and Malva block covering an area of 21.2 square kilometers located in Chiapas, Mexico, as well as Pontón block covering an area of 12 square kilometers located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

