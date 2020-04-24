Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.02. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.02. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

