Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xilinx, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

XLNX stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.74. 2,851,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.18%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

