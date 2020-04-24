Research Analysts Set Expectations for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. 3,508,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,194,443. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.52. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $143,395,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,146,000 after purchasing an additional 715,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $52,922,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 701,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after acquiring an additional 442,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes purchased 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

