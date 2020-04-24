Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marathon Petroleum Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.58.

NYSE MPC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,027,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,124. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,447,000 after acquiring an additional 730,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,229,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

