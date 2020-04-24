Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $6.32 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 4.1% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. 6,096,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.92. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.