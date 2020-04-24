Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases 803 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.84. 34,213,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,860,594. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

