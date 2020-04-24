Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 10,277 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 47,617,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,388,695. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.