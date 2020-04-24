Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 2,705 ($35.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,210 ($29.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,858.75 ($24.45).

Get WH Smith alerts:

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,067 ($14.04) on Monday. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 584.04 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,083.20.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.