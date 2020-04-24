Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

BHOOY remained flat at $$69.30 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.74. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $87.08.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.