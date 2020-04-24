RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 580.85 ($7.64).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 335.36 ($4.41) on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 401.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, equities research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.9998575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

