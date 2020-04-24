Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

RUSHA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

