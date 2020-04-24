Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 10th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $31.72. 123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUSHB. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

