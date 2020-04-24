RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Stock Price Down 33.3%

RYU Apparel Inc (CVE:RYU)’s share price fell 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, 416,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 892,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

RYU Apparel Company Profile (CVE:RYU)

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparel; backpacks, duffle bags, and tote bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and lifestyle performance of the athletically minded individuals.

