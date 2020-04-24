Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target dropped by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 47.67% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Sailpoint Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,597. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.38 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $297,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,368,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,121,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,300. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

