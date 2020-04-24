San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Up 7.7%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.25, 151,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 121,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $104.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJT. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 110,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 51,066 shares during the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

