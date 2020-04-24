Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Up 2.6%

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.54, 81,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,341,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
SSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sasol from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sasol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
