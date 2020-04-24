Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Up to $16.52

Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $16.52. Schlumberger shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 10,935,169 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Scotiabank cut Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

