SEC (LON:SECG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Shares of Sec SpA (LON:SECG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 29753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.41).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.60.

In other news, insider Emma Victoria Kane bought 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £1,957.56 ($2,575.06).

SEC S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services to corporates, trade associations, regional governments, and municipalities in Italy, Belgium, Spain, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The company's public relations services consists of brand equity management; corporate and financial communication; healthcare; marketing communication; issues and crisis management; corporate social responsibility; customer relationship management; external relations and internal communication; social and content management; and media and digital relations services.

