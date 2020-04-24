Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.93.

3M stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $144.33. 2,584,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

