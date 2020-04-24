Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,111 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $122.58. 1,088,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $170.84.

