Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after buying an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 150.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,632,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,691. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

