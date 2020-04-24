Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.55-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.60. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.50 EPS.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $33.94. 1,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,399. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLGN. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

