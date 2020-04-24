Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.38. Silgan also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.94. 1,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,399. Silgan has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.