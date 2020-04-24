Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.39. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.50 EPS.

Shares of SLGN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 105,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,399. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.83.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

