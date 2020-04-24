Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.61. Silgan also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.30-2.50 EPS.

Silgan stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Silgan from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

