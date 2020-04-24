SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

SILV has been the topic of several other reports. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from $7.75 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

SILV traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 836,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,448. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,047.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 750.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

