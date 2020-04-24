SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.60-$7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.94. SL Green Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.60-7.10 EPS.

Shares of SLG traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 978,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,416. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Bank of America downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.14.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

