SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.60-7.10 for the period. SL Green Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.60-$7.10 EPS.

NYSE:SLG traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered SL Green Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.14.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

