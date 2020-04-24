Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Strong Earnings

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.04, 978,930 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 593,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $630.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

