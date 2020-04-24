Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Issues Earnings Results

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.08%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.
SNAP stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75.
In other Snap news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,651.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,542 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $116,000.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,584,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,854.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 over the last quarter.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
