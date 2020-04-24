Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $15.89, approximately 45,408,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 31,933,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Snap to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.08% and a negative net margin of 55.40%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $465,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 97,859 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $1,690,024.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,881,997 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,088.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

