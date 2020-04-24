Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Critical Survey

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soliton and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -8.73 Pro-Dex $27.17 million 2.51 $4.15 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton.

Risk & Volatility

Soliton has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Soliton and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soliton N/A N/A N/A Pro-Dex 13.67% 22.71% 14.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Soliton and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soliton 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Soliton currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.19%. Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Soliton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Soliton on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

