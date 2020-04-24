Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, 5,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 622,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONM shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. National Securities lowered Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.57.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 96.23% and a negative net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Equitec Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 373,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 238,397 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

