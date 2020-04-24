SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Billeaud Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Billeaud Capital Management LLC now owns 279,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 195.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 235,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 75,505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.30. 8,850,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,250,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

