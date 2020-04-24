SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,284 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $806,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 79.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 52,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,493,974. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70.

