Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Spirit AeroSystems has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend payout ratio of -22.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Shares of SPR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,959. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

