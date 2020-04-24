Star Group LP (SGU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 12th

Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Star Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Star Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.38. Star Group has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGU. ValuEngine lowered shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Hammond purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Woosnam acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $70,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

