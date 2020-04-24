Starcom (LON:STAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.72

Starcom PLC (LON:STAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 6656592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.67.

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Starcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.